Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Stuns Lightning in Three Straight Games

For years, the debate over the world’s best goalie has revolved around four familiar names. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky have both won the Stanley Cup twice. Igor Shesterkin reset the market entirely, signing the richest goalie contract in NHL history by both total value and AAV. Connor Hellebuyck stands alone as the only non-Russian in the group: a back-to-back Vezina winner, three-time recipient overall, a William M. Jennings Trophy winner, and last season’s Hart Trophy MVP — though he was recently sidelined with surgery and placed on the IR.

Lost in that conversation more often than he should be is Ilya Sorokin.

The reason isn’t talent. It’s context. Sorokin hasn’t had the same offensive support or organizational depth as the others, and since the Islanders fell in back-to-back conference finals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, team success has been limited. Had New York gotten over that hump, Sorokin might be spoken about the same way Vasilevskiy is now.

Instead, he keeps proving it the hard way.

Elite Talent, Limited Support

Despite playing behind a roster that often struggles to score, Sorokin has consistently shown he can dominate games from the crease. He steals wins, absorbs pressure, and keeps the Islanders competitive against teams that look superior on paper. His stat lines don’t always sparkle the way others do, but the eye test never lies.

Since the 2020–21 season, Sorokin and Hellebuyck are tied for the most shutouts in the NHL with 25. During that span, Hellebuyck owns a .918 save percentage in 313 games, while Sorokin sits at .916 in 275. Different teams. Different workloads. Same elite results.

When Sorokin is at his peak, there are few — if any — goalies who can match him.

That’s Iron Soroki to you. pic.twitter.com/984m1iMJ6K — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 14, 2025

Three Games, One Clear Story

That reality came into sharp focus during a strange, almost playoff-like stretch against Tampa Bay. The Islanders and Lightning played three times in 11 days, a regular-season series packed tightly enough to feel personal.

Tampa entered the first matchup as the top team in the Atlantic, riding a 15–3 surge and a seven-game win streak. It didn’t matter. New York won 2–1, despite both teams going 0-for-3 on the power play and the Islanders being outshot 31–24. Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 shots and posted a .968 save percentage, earning second-star honors.

Dec 13, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Four days later, on Dec. 6, Tampa was shut out for the first time all season. The Lightning outshot New York 32–19. Sorokin stopped everything, earning first-star recognition and his third shutout of the year. This was his 25th career shutout, tying him with Glenn Resch for the most in franchise history.

The final meeting on Dec. 13 felt like Tampa’s chance to flip the script. They had just crushed Montreal 6–1 and New Jersey 8–4, scoring 14 goals in two games. They doubled the Islanders in shots, 34–17, and controlled long stretches of play.

They still lost.

The game went to a shootout, where New York escaped with a 3–2 win. Sorokin stopped 32 of 34 shots for a .941 save percentage and was again named first star.

A Reminder of How Good Sorokin Is

Across those three games, the Lightning generated 220 shot attempts, 97 shots on goal, and 64 high-danger chances. Sorokin allowed just three total goals. Talk about an absolute clinic.

That stretch perfectly encapsulated why Sorokin belongs in the very top tier of NHL goaltenders. He faced overwhelming pressure, played behind the inferior offensive team, and was the single biggest reason the Islanders won all three games.

He may be overshadowed in headlines, but Sorokin remains one of the rare players in hockey who can individually carry his team. The Islanders are finally playing better hockey again—and, unsurprisingly, their goalie is leading the way.

