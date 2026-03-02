Matthew Schaefer Continues to Shine as Islanders Gain Momentum

With Matthew Schaefer, just about anything feels possible for the New York Islanders.

Following an electric 5-4 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on March 1, the entirety of Long Island is buzzing with excitement about what could be in the future. Not only is the team on a five-game winning streak that has propelled it into firm playoff position, but star rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is lighting up the box score just about every time he steps on the ice.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER IS A NEW YORK ISLANDER. pic.twitter.com/5OQ3rk9OiL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 2, 2026

With the Islanders and Panthers deadlocked midway through the third period, Schaefer, who had already scored a goal earlier in the game, took matters into his own hands. After receiving a pass from Ondrej Palat, Schaefer methodically searched for an opening to shoot before unfurling a fearsome shot toward the net. It found pay dirt. The crowd at UBS Arena erupted, as did the entirety of the Islanders on the ice and on the bench. Schaefer, the 18-year-old rookie phenom, had just scored his 20th goal of the season and given the Islanders the lead.

His two-goal performance against Florida was indicative of his season as a whole. When the Islanders have needed a hero, Schaefer — despite his young age and relative inexperience at the NHL level — has come up big time and again.

The Best Rookie in All the Land

Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Schaefer became the first rookie this season to reach the 20-goal mark after his stellar night on national television against the Panthers. He is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to score 20 goals in a season. In total, he has recorded 44 points over the course of 61 games and is averaging 24:07 of ice time per game. To say the Islanders trust him would be an understatement. He is one of the best players on the team and one of the main reasons the squad finds itself in position to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

His presence alone makes the entire team better, but he is still selfless enough to recognize that it is his teammates who have made his transition to NHL life all the easier.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it if it weren’t for these guys,” Schaefer said. “They made it such an easy transition to come into the NHL, come to a team that I didn’t know a lot about before coming here as an 18-year-old. They brought me in with welcoming arms, and it’s just so fun playing with them, gaining chemistry and keeping it going through the season.”

What’s Next for the Islanders?

As of March 2, the Islanders are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points. The Carolina Hurricanes (82 points) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (75) sit in front of them at the moment.

New York and Schaefer will pack up their bags for a four-game road trip that will take them to Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and St. Louis. The team will return home March 13 to play the Los Angeles Kings.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!