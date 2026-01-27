Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Running Away With Calder Race

The race for the Calder Trophy is all but over.

Much like a marathon runner that has surged ahead of the pack after starting at a tremendous pace, New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer has separated himself from the rest of the rookie class. To say that he has played like the No. 1 overall pick that he is would be an understatement. Schaefer has frankly performed out of his mind.

To illustrate that point, Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong stated in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the nation’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics that Schaefer’s excellent efforts over the first half of the season made him a candidate to be included. Alas, his youth and inexperience probably excluded him, but the point still stands: Schaefer is making just about everybody’s eyes pop out of their skulls with how well he has done with the Islanders.

It is a rise that should not have been surprising. After all, he was the first player off the board in the latest NHL draft. But could anybody have forecast his meteoric rise? Was this something that was written in the stars? It does not matter at this point if it was predicted; all that matters now is shouting from the rooftops how amazing Matthew Schaefer, the best rookie in all the land, is.

The Best Rookie to Grace the Ice

To fully understand the transcendence of Schaefer, all it takes is a glance at what his head coach — one of the most accomplished NHL goalies of all time — thinks of him and how others should model their games after the young superstar.

“The thing young kids should watch with Matthew is his swagger and how confident he is on the ice,” Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said earlier this month. “For an 18-year-old, playing with guys who have so much experience, to see that swagger, the way he moves, that’s what you want from any young player. You want to see them go and have fun with their friends, but to have that trust in themselves that they could do it.”

So far, Schaefer’s unmatched confidence has enabled him to put up 13 goals and 21 assists through his first 52 games of action. His 34 points are the third most by NHL rookies this season, an impressive feat for a defenseman.

The world’s most prestigious hockey league has not presented any problems for Schaefer thus far. And while there could be some growing pains down the line, the simple fact is that the Calder Trophy is his to lose. In the words of Jane Austen in her timeless novel and masterpiece, “Pride and Prejudice,” “It is a truth universally acknowledged.” Indeed, Jane. Indeed.

