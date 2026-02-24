Blues Acquire Forward from Islanders in AHL Swap

The Olympics are finally over, and the league already has its first trade. St. Louis Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced that the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Matt Luff.

The deal addresses organizational depth at the American Hockey League level. Gauthier will report directly to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 28-year-old forward brings veteran experience to a Thunderbirds team looking to strengthen its playoff position.

The Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec native has dressed in 14 games for the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven points with five goals and two assists. He also accumulated six penalty minutes during his brief stint with the Islanders' farm team.

Gauthier owns solid AHL credentials with 130 points in 228 career regular-season games. He's scored 86 goals and added 44 assists while compiling 131 penalty minutes across multiple organizations throughout his minor league career.

With his massive 6’4” frame, Gauthier not only brings scoring ability but also some much-needed grit and physicality to Springfield’s forward lineup. While he is yet to break even, his five goals in 14 games make the AHL side believe he can give them the offensive boost.

NHL Experience Factor

But beyond that, the forward also brings elite NHL experience alongside. With 181 games under his belt, he has played for four teams so far, including the Hurricanes, the Rangers, the Senators and the Islanders. During this season, he has scored 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists).

In those 181 NHL games, he has also played 44 penalty minutes, while he split his time between the NHL and the AHL. This experience is invaluable for the Springfield team, which is still trying to develop its young squad. His leadership skills might guide them deep into the AHL season.

Luff Heads to New York

Matt Luff moves to the Islanders organization after a productive season with Springfield. The 28-year-old forward has logged 39 points in 42 games with the Thunderbirds this season, with 14 goals and 25 assists.

Luff compiled just 29 penalty minutes during his time in Springfield, establishing himself as an offensive contributor. His 39 points led the Thunderbirds' forward group before the trade.

First trade post-Olympic freeze... Blues trade RW Matt Luff to the Islanders for RW Julien Gauthier. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2026

The veteran winger owns 251 points in 321 career AHL regular-season games. He's scored 101 goals and added 150 assists while playing 205 penalty minutes across his minor league career.

Organizational Depth Move

The trade represents a typical AHL depth swap between organizations looking to shake up their farm systems. Both players bring similar age and experience levels while offering different skill sets to their new teams.

Armstrong continues to manage the Blues' organizational depth with moves designed to strengthen Springfield's roster. The Thunderbirds benefit from adding Gauthier's size and goal-scoring ability as they push toward the playoffs.

The deal also provides Luff a fresh opportunity with the Bridgeport Islanders after establishing himself as a productive AHL scorer in Springfield. This also marks the final chance for teams across the league to scramble to add some new names to bolster their squads for the playoffs.

