Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Inches Toward Vezina Trophy

The New York Islanders are coming off a gripping 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild. Heading into the matchup, the Islanders were prepared for what they expected to be a daunting battle on the ice, and head coach Patrick Roy knew that reliable goaltending would need to be a top priority.

"You're not winning in Minnesota without good goaltending," Roy bluntly stated during his postgame press conference. "This is a really good hockey team. So we needed everybody to play solid. I thought he made some great saves, but I thought our guys did a nice job clearing the netfront for him."

Throughout the night, Sorokin amassed 33 saves, 17 of which came during the third period. Considering that Minnesota is ranked third overall while running 26-11 in the league, the 30-year-old Russian icon was forearmed for a grueling night. However, in true Sorokin fashion, accepting the challenge was the only option.

With yet another successful game under his belt, he is growing closer to claiming a highly touted goaltending award.

Will Sorokin Be a Contender?

In memory of the late Montreal Canadiens goaltender Georges Vezina, the NHL presents the Vezina Trophy annually to the leading goaltender. The decision is based on the votes of 32 NHL General Managers.

Coincidentally, the first recipient under the current system, as of 1981-82, was New York's Billy Smith. Now, it's looking like another Islanders star could be in the running, none other than Sorokin himself.

For the past two years, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets claimed the award, but at this pace, Sorokin is gearing up to be a strong contender once again. He was a finalist in 2023, alongside Linus Ullmark and Connor Hellebuyck. Ullmark ultimately claimed the trophy, but Sorokin's finalist position set the stage for what could be a Vezina in his future.

"He's proven time and time again that he's the best goalie in the league, by far," right winger Simon Holmstrom explained during his media appearance after the game. "Both him and [David] Rittich are the reason we’re here this year. They’ve been massive for us.”

Sorokin's next matchup with the Islanders is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. EST against the Winnipeg Jets. This is another opportunity for Sorokin to continue making a case for himself for the Vezina trophy, but at this point in his career, he doesn't have much proving left to do.

