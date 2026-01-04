Islanders Phenom Chasing Down NHL Record

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer has already become a rookie phenom in just half a season. The 18-year-old first-year player has been electric through the first 42 games of his NHL career, recording 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points.

Powered by their star rookie, the Islanders have new life in the Eastern Conference. Currently, they are a single point back of the Metropolitan Division.

Schaefer's arrival has pushed the organization forward, there's no denying that. As he propels the Islanders closer to the postseason, he now has half of a season to track down another NHL record that he's on pace to shatter.

With 40 games to go, Schaefer is in the hunt for the most goals scored in a single season by an 18-year-old defender.

Housley's Record

Staring down at Schaefer from the record books is one of the greatest defenders in NHL history. Phil Housley was the sixth-overall pick in 1982, and it started a career that spanned 1,495 games and 1,232 points.

That Hall of Fame career began just like Schaefer's, when Housley joined the NHL as an 18-year-old teenager. As a rookie, he netted 19 goals and recorded 66 points in 77 games. Over 40 years later, his 19 goals stand as the high watermark for 18-year-old defenders.

Jan 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) controls the puck in the second period against the Utah Mammoth at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Schaefer's Chances of Passing Housley

Through 42 games, Schaefer is on pace to surpass Housley's record. With 12 goals already, he should become the first 18-year-old defenseman to ever score 20 goals in a season. Where things stand right now, there are only reasons for optimism that he will set this record.

What should make him so confident is the reliance the Islanders already have on him. Schaefer is the team's ice-time leader by a considerable margin. He's averaging 23:50 minutes of ice time through the first half of the season, and the next closest player is Ryan Pulock, who averages just over 21 minutes per contest.

The Islanders won't stray from that path any time soon, either. The organization has their foundational piece in Schaefer and their franchise's trajectory has already changed rapidly.

That means Schaefer is going to continue to log heavy minutes as the Isles try to capture a Metropolitan Division title and make a run at the Stanley Cup. With 40 games to play in the regular season, the rookie phenom is in an excellent place to smash another NHL record in his first year.

