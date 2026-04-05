New York Islanders Relieve Patrick Roy

With just four games left in the season, the New York Islanders have made a sudden and decisive move behind the bench. It was announced Sunday morning that head coach Patrick Roy had been relieved of his duties and general manager Mathieu Darche has hired Pete DeBoer as his replacement.

Roy was hired midway through the 2023-24 season and initially brought a spark back to a lackluster islanders team. However, inconsistency has continued to linger for the Islanders and despite a competitive 2025-26 season, there have been questions surrounding the team's direction and long-term identity, ultimately forcing management to make a change. The Islanders currently sit 3rd in the Metropolitan division with a 42-31-5 record with 89 points on the season. Under Roy, the Islanders hold a 55-47-17 record.

The decision appears to reflect a broader shift under Darche, who has officially turned to one of the league's most experienced coaches in DeBoer. He is known for his ability to make deep postseason runs and will likely bring a structured system and a track record of maximizing veteran rosters, something that should align well with the Islanders' current core.

DeBoer most recently coached the Dallas Stars, where he led the team to multiple playoff appearances. His arrival signals urgency from a franchise that appears unwilling to waste another year in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. During his tenure with the Stars, DeBoer held a 149-68-29 regular season record, accumulating the most regular season points in the NHL with 327.

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