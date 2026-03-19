Patrick Roy Marvels at Islanders Defenseman's Historic Rookie Season

Patrick Roy has watched plenty of elite hockey players throughout his Hall of Fame career. The legendary goaltender turned coach still finds himself impressed daily by what Matthew Schaefer accomplishes on the ice for the Islanders.

Schaefer became the fourth rookie defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals this season. The 18-year-old joined Brian Leetch, Barry Beck, and Dion Phaneuf in that exclusive club while playing more minutes than nearly any first-year player in three decades.

Roy credits Schaefer's maturity and two-way game for the remarkable production. The Islanders coach expected offensive skill when the franchise won the draft lottery with just 3.5 percent odds last spring, but the defensive consistency has exceeded all projections.

Leadership Beyond Years

Schaefer serves as a vocal presence in the locker room despite being the youngest player in the NHL. Roy pointed to that intangible quality as a separator between good rookies and franchise-changing talents.

"He's been a leader on our team even at 18 years old," Roy told The Athletic. "Obviously, I mean, he has helped our team tremendously. The way he's jumping in the rush. The way he's closing on teams defensively," he explained. "It's nice to see a young player like this play at that level."

The first overall pick from the 2025 draft has logged massive minutes while anchoring the power play and penalty kill units. Schaefer ranks on pace to surpass everyone except Brock Faber and Toby Enstrom for most minutes played by a rookie since the league began tracking the statistic 30 years ago.

Defensive Excellence

Roy admits the offensive production came as no surprise after watching Schaefer dominate the OHL when healthy. The defensive maturity has separated this rookie season from typical first-year performances by high-scoring prospects.

"We knew he had the offensive skills, but the way he's been defending? It's pretty impressive," Roy said. "When the rush comes against us, he's gapping so well. He's got a great stick. And that's one area where I'm very impressed because especially you're always wondering about the defensive game."

Schaefer became the first Islanders defenseman to score 20 goals in a season since Denis Potvin accomplished the feat in 1985-86. The milestone came during New York's five-game winning streak that has positioned them firmly in playoff contention.

Mar 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Franchise Transformation

The Islanders finished 23rd in the standings last season before winning the lottery. Roy acknowledged the franchise trajectory changed completely when lucky ball number 13 popped out to secure the top pick.

"I don't want to think about where the team would be without Schaefer," Roy said when asked to quantify his impact with the Islanders. With the franchise pushing for a playoff spot in the coming four weeks, the 18-year-old's production would be even more valuable.

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