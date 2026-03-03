Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Receives Weekly Honor After Historic Stretch

The NHL has awarded defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders as the “First Star of the Week” for the period ending March 1.

Schaefer was awarded the accolade after he logged five points and a +5 rating in three games last week, leading the league with four goals since the return of NHL play following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics break.

At only 18, Schaefer tallied two goals within 55 seconds to erase a multi-goal deficit and hoist the Islanders to an eventual 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. It marked the 17th and 18th goals of his career — surpassing Phil Housley for the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. He also set Islanders history by passing Denis Potvin for the most goals by a rookie defenseman.

The rookie then closed out the week by posting a career-high three points (two goals, one assist) and a career-best +4 rating against the Florida Panthers on March 1.

Per the NHL, Schaefer became the second Islanders defenseman, and first since 1985-86, to score 20 goals in a season, joining Potvin. He is the youngest defenseman in league history to reach the 20-goal mark in a season and just the fourth rookie defenseman to ever do so. Schaefer is also the first rookie defenseman in league history to be the first among his draft class to tally 20 goals.

Matthew Schaefer Headlines Most Recent "Three Stars"

Schaefer additionally leads all rookies this season in goals (20), power-play goals (seven), power-play points (15) and average time on ice (24:07).

Arturs Silovs, of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Matt Boldy, of the Minnesota Wild, were named the other members of the "Three Stars" for the week ending on March 1.

Silovs stopped 51 of the 52 shots he faced, acquiring a 2-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout as the Penguins (31-15-13, 75 points) maintained their hold on second place across the Metropolitan Division. The goaltender made 29 saves, including 11 in both the second and third periods, in a 4-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26.

Boldy was named the third star after his fifth career and second straight four-point effort against the Colorado Avalanche. He also recently helped Team USA to win a gold medal in a 2-1 overtime win against Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Schaefer was previously the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft.

