Drew Fortescue to Make Rangers Debut Against Blackhawks

Drew Fortescue will be taking his rookie lap for the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden ahead of play against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The rookie will see his NHL debut on March 27. Fortescue — a defenseman who previously played for Boston College — was recently signed to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Eagles fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament on March 20, eliminating them from the race to the Frozen Four and allowing prospects to advance to their professional careers in the NHL; Fortescue signed with the Rangers after collecting four goals and 10 assists for a career high of 14 points in 36 games for Boston College this year.

Ahead of his debut against Chicago, Fortescue said at a media availability that he's dreamed of this moment ever since he was a child.

"I'm pretty excited," Fortescue said. "It's something that, ever since I was a little kid it's been a dream to play in the NHL. Having that opportunity, it's something that I'm really grateful for. All of the work that I've put in and all of the support that I have from people in my family. Knowing that it's coming tonight, it's something that I'm really looking forward to."

Drew Fortescue to Take Rookie Lap at Madison Square Garden

Fortescue joins fellow Boston College alum of Gabe Perreault on the Rangers' roster. Perreault saw his rookie lap and debut on April 2, 2025 — with Fortescue and other BC teammates in attendance.

Per beat reporter Vince Mercogliano, Fortescue has confirmed that his family from Pearl River will be in attendance in addition to teammates from Boston College.

NY Rangers prospect Drew Fortescue of Pearl River at development camp at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown July 1, 2025. | Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortescue also ranked second in goals and third in assists and points among all BC defensemen this season. He was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round (No. 90 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rangers currently sit at the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 65 points across a 28-35-9 overall record. Chicago is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 26. Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Rangers is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Fortescue stands at 6'2", weighing 194-pounds. His debut at MSG comes as a special moment for the New York native.

Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said he feels comfortable enough to put Fortescue on the ice following the announcement of his signing on March 21.

“He’s had enough of an opportunity here this week to be around the group and get comfortable in the surroundings," Sullivan said. "Get him on the ice a handful of times, and then spend a few opportunities with [David Quinn], one-on-one, watching film, so that he has a better understanding of how we're trying to play.”

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!