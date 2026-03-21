Rangers Sign Defenseman to Entry Level Contract

The New York Rangers have signed Drew Fortescue to a three-year, entry-level contract; the defenseman is expected to join the Rangers' lineup this season, per beat reporter Mollie Walker.

Boston College fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament on March 20. Fortescue — who was a member of the BC roster — signed on the dotted line after collecting four goals and 10 assists for a career high of 14 points in 36 games for the Eagles this season. Among all Boston College defensemen, he ranked second in goals and third in assists and points. Fortescue was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The #NYR have signed defenseman Drew Fortescue to a three-year, entry-level contract.



Details → https://t.co/VnWP8IJqM6 pic.twitter.com/39TsKVI3HT — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 21, 2026

The Blueshirts currently sit at the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 64 points across a 28-33-8 overall record. The Rangers will next see action by hosting the Winnipeg Jets on March 22; puck drop is slated for 12:00 p.m. EST.

Fortescue is a New York native from Pearl River. The 6'2", 194 -pound D-man skated in 112 games across three seasons with Boston College and totaled 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists).

Drew Fortescue Inks Entry Level Contract

Internationally, Fortescue won back-to-back gold medals with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024 and 2025. Prior to collegiate action, Fortescue also played for the U.S. National U18 team in 2023 and U17 team in 2022. He earned a gold medal at both U20 Championships and at the U18 Championship.

Fortescue will join fellow young talent on the Rangers' roster — Gabe Perreault, who is also a Boston College alum.

NY Rangers prospect Drew Fortescue of Pearl River at development camp at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown July 1, 2025. | Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perreault has recently seen extended time on the first line and has 20 points on the 2025-26 season across 36 games played. The right wing has scored 12 points since the start of March.

In NCAA hockey, the six league champions will earn automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on March 22. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

Boston College was ranked No. 17 and fell to the No. 13/14 UConn Huskies 4-3 in overtime. The Eagles ended the season at 20-15-1 overall.

Boston University's Cole Hutson and Sacha Boisvert have also both recently signed three-year, entry-level contracts of their own.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan of the Rangers is also anticipating Dylan Garand — their top goaltending prospect — to make his NHL debut in the near future.

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