From Video Game Dreams to 1,000 Games for Rangers Star

When Mika Zibanejad looks around the Rangers dressing room after practice, he sees teammates who were still in elementary school when he made his NHL debut. The 32-year-old center has traveled a remarkable journey from teenage prospect to franchise cornerstone.

That journey reaches a significant milestone tonight when the Rangers host the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Zibanejad will become the second player from the 2011 draft class to reach 1,000 career games and the 22nd Swedish-born player in league history to achieve the mark.

The occasion carries special meaning beyond the round number. Ottawa selected Zibanejad sixth overall in 2011 and gave him his first NHL opportunity as an 18-year-old during the 2011-12 season. More than 20 family members and friends traveled from Sweden to witness the moment.

Humble Beginnings

Zibanejad never imagined playing at hockey's highest level as a young player growing up in Sweden. His aspirations were considerably more limited during his teenage years, with professional hockey seeming like an entirely different realm.

"I couldn't even dream of this. I didn't know this was a possibility, honestly, when I was younger," Zibanejad said. "I didn't even think about the NHL in that sense. I thought always the closest I would be to be a pro (was) on 'NHL 12' or 'NHL 14'."

The admission reveals how far he has come since making his debut October 7, 2011 against the Detroit Red Wings. Despite limited expectations, Zibanejad recorded an assist and played 13 minutes in that first game.

Perfect Timing

The milestone also arrives against the perfect opponent. Zibanejad played his first five NHL seasons with the Senators before being traded to the Rangers on July 18, 2016, in exchange for Derick Brassard. "It's the team that got me my first chance to be in the NHL and believed in me a lot," Zibanejad said.

"To be able to do it against them, it feels like a full circle moment. If I could have asked or even thought about picking a team to do it against, that would be the team." Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets would have been number 1,000.

However, Zibanejad was scratched against the Anaheim Ducks on December 15 for missing a team meeting because he was stuck in traffic. "I guess it was fate," Zibanejad said, laughing. "I guess the traffic was there for me for that reason."

Ranger's Legacy

Zibanejad has transformed into one of the most decorated players in Rangers history since arriving in 2016. He ranks in the top 10 in 13 different offensive categories across 718 games with the franchise. His 280 goals also tie with Adam Graves for fourth all-time.

He leads all Rangers in power-play goals with 122 and overtime goals with eight while ranking seventh in total points with 656 and ninth in assists with 376. From today onwards, it is about continuing with that same form that led him to 1,000 games in the first place.

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