Rangers Get Major Reinforcements Back vs. Flyers

The 2026 season was supposed to be a great one for the New York Rangers. Instead, it has turned into a nightmare. The Presidents’ Trophy winners from 2023-24 now sit last in the Eastern Conference, holding the third-worst record in the NHL. A team built for a deep playoff run is now fighting just to stay relevant in March.

Now, with the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics behind them and gold medals freshly hanging in the locker room, the Rangers are searching for belief again. J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck and head coach Mike Sullivan return as Olympic champions after a 2–1 overtime win over Canada to claim gold. The hope inside Madison Square Garden is simple: maybe that winning feeling can be contagious.

Gold medals help morale. The return of two of their best players might help even more. The Rangers will welcome back goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox for their game on February 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden. Both have been sidelined since January 5, when they suffered lower-body injuries in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Shesterkin and Fox Provide Much-Needed Boost

Their absence was glaring. Without Shesterkin’s steady presence in net and Fox’s ability to control pace from the blue line, the Rangers often looked disconnected. Head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t hide his relief when speaking about their return.

“I think it’s a huge boost,” Sullivan said of Fox and Shesterkin returning. “These guys, the caliber of player that they are, it’s hard to replace those guys — as we know. So when you get two elite players back in the lineup like that, I think it gives a huge boost of confidence to the whole group.”

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Mike Sullivan head coach of the United States walks to the ice before playing Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Shesterkin remains one of the league’s most technically sound goalies, capable of stealing games when the Rangers struggle to generate offense. Fox, meanwhile, is the engine of the defense, quarterbacking the power play and dictating breakouts with calm precision. Getting both back simultaneously could stabilize a team that has been spinning for months.

Depth Returns But Questions Remain

The Rangers will also see veteran Conor Sheary return to the lineup for the first time since December 31 after recovering from a lower-body injury. While not a headline name, Sheary’s two-time Stanley Cup experience adds maturity and flexibility to the bottom six.

The last time the Rangers faced the Flyers on January 17, they rolled to a 6-3 win, highlighted by Mika Zibanejad’s 10th career NHL hat trick. That offensive outburst feels distant now.

Unfortunately, Zibanejad may miss the first game out of the Olympic break. The veteran center missed practice on Feb. 25, per Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic. He is currently listed as day-to-day on the Rangers' injury report.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Mika Zibanejad (93) of Sweden celebrates after scoring a goal against the United States in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

Even with key pieces returning, the Rangers’ climb remains steep. They aren’t just chasing a playoff spot — they’re chasing identity. Injuries disrupted their rhythm and the standings don’t lie.

Still, hockey seasons have a way of turning on moments. A healthy goaltender. A Norris-caliber defenseman. A renewed belief from players who just stood atop an Olympic podium. For the Rangers, this game isn’t just another matchup against the Flyers. It’s a test of whether reinforcements can spark something that’s been missing all year — hope.

