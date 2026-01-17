Rangers Forward Makes History With Hat Trick Against Flyers

With the Philadelphia Flyers en route to losing their sixth-consecutive contest, a season-high, one New York Rangers forward found his name all over the scoresheet in south Philadelphia.

Mika Zibanejad secured the ninth three-goal game of his career, tying a Rangers franchise record in the process.

Rangers Rapid Reponse

After Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead just about seven minutes in, New York responded in quick succession, potting a trio of goals in 80 seconds.

Jan 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) reacts against the New York Rangers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It began with Artemi Panarin, skating in his 800th NHL game, scoring his 17th goal of the season just 43 seconds following Konecny's opener.

Just 21 seconds later, Zibanejad fired a shot from the high-slot off a pass from J.T. Miller, his 19th, quickly giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

New York added on another one before Flyers netminder Aleksei Kolosov registered a save as Brennan Othmann's first NHL goal made it 3-1 Rangers.

Following Othmann's milestone marker, Kolosov was pulled after allowing three goals on three shots. He would be subbed out for Samuel Ersson.

History for Mika

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. pic.twitter.com/lYxvWFUY0i — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 17, 2026

The power-play goal marked Zibanejad's ninth of the season, putting him in an eight-way tie for fifth-most in the NHL this season.

Entering the game against the Flyers, the Rangers' power play operated at a 22.4%, 10th in the league.

More History for Mika

If you thought that becoming the Rangers power-play goal king was the only record Zibanejad broke, you'd be partially correct.

Zibanejad secured his ninth career hat trick, extending New York's lead to 5-1 in the second.

Jan 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (8) defends a shot from New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His hat trick tied Bill Cook, who played as a Blueshirt from 1926-27 to 1936-37 for the most in Rangers history. The record was Cook's for nearly 100 years.

Mika Zibanejad has tied Bill Cook for the most hat tricks in franchise history with nine. #NYR — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) January 17, 2026

Zibanejad's hat trick put him among the top skaters from Sweden with at least nine, joining the likes of Filip Forsberg, Markus Naslund and Kent Nilsson.

Despite the struggles with this New York squad, including a letter sent to fans by GM Chris Drury announcing a "retool", Zibanejad scored two hat tricks separated by just 16 days. His last one came against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic at loanDepot Park.

Rangers on the Rise

Similar to the Flyers, the Rangers also entered the contest riding a five-game losing skid. With the successful outing against Philadelphia, it could be a sign for a turnaround for the squad.

New York entered sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-22-6 with 46 points.

Following the game in Philly, the Rangers begin a three-game road trip throughout California.

