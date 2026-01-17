Rangers Forward Makes History With Hat Trick Against Flyers
In this story:
With the Philadelphia Flyers en route to losing their sixth-consecutive contest, a season-high, one New York Rangers forward found his name all over the scoresheet in south Philadelphia.
Mika Zibanejad secured the ninth three-goal game of his career, tying a Rangers franchise record in the process.
Rangers Rapid Reponse
After Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead just about seven minutes in, New York responded in quick succession, potting a trio of goals in 80 seconds.
It began with Artemi Panarin, skating in his 800th NHL game, scoring his 17th goal of the season just 43 seconds following Konecny's opener.
Just 21 seconds later, Zibanejad fired a shot from the high-slot off a pass from J.T. Miller, his 19th, quickly giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
New York added on another one before Flyers netminder Aleksei Kolosov registered a save as Brennan Othmann's first NHL goal made it 3-1 Rangers.
Following Othmann's milestone marker, Kolosov was pulled after allowing three goals on three shots. He would be subbed out for Samuel Ersson.
History for Mika
The power-play goal marked Zibanejad's ninth of the season, putting him in an eight-way tie for fifth-most in the NHL this season.
Entering the game against the Flyers, the Rangers' power play operated at a 22.4%, 10th in the league.
More History for Mika
If you thought that becoming the Rangers power-play goal king was the only record Zibanejad broke, you'd be partially correct.
Zibanejad secured his ninth career hat trick, extending New York's lead to 5-1 in the second.
His hat trick tied Bill Cook, who played as a Blueshirt from 1926-27 to 1936-37 for the most in Rangers history. The record was Cook's for nearly 100 years.
Zibanejad's hat trick put him among the top skaters from Sweden with at least nine, joining the likes of Filip Forsberg, Markus Naslund and Kent Nilsson.
Despite the struggles with this New York squad, including a letter sent to fans by GM Chris Drury announcing a "retool", Zibanejad scored two hat tricks separated by just 16 days. His last one came against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic at loanDepot Park.
Rangers on the Rise
Similar to the Flyers, the Rangers also entered the contest riding a five-game losing skid. With the successful outing against Philadelphia, it could be a sign for a turnaround for the squad.
New York entered sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-22-6 with 46 points.
Following the game in Philly, the Rangers begin a three-game road trip throughout California.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10