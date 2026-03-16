Rangers Host Kings Riding Four-Game Win Streak

The New York Rangers host the Los Angeles Kings, riding a four-game win streak as they return to Madison Square Garden. New York has earned points in eight of their last nine games, posting a 6-1-2 record during that stretch to climb back into playoff contention in the crowded Metropolitan Division.

The Blueshirts have scored four or more goals in four consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NHL. Their offensive explosion has produced 14 points since February 26, tied for the fourth-most in the league during that span alongside six wins.

The matchup kicks off a crucial homestand for New York. The Rangers will play seven of their next nine games at Madison Square Garden, giving them a prime opportunity to build momentum as the regular season enters its final weeks.

The team will also host Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, as part of their community outreach efforts.

Power Play Dominance

The Rangers have scored at least one power play goal in four straight games, notching six tallies with the man advantage during that stretch. The run represents the second-longest active streak in the NHL and has been a driving force behind New York's recent success.

Since December 22, the Blueshirts lead the league with a 31.1 power play percentage. Their 24.2 overall power play conversion rate this season ranks tied for sixth in the NHL, making them one of the most dangerous teams when drawing penalties.

MESS WITH THE GOALIE AND FIND OUT 💥



The Rangers were quick to respond after Joel Eriksson Ek put a body on Igor Shesterkin 🍿🥊



(via MSG Networks) pic.twitter.com/6iCwS5UjWN — BarDown (@BarDown) March 15, 2026

New York's special teams excellence extends beyond the power play. At home, the Rangers rank tied for fourth in the league with an 84.0 penalty kill percentage since November 17, providing a complete special teams package.

Zibanejad's March Madness

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in three of his last four games with two goals and four assists. Since January 2, his 15 goals rank tied for fifth in the league as the Swedish center continues his tradition of March dominance.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad has ranked sixth in goals and seventh in points in March. Not to mention, he leads New York this season in goals with 27, power play goals with 13, and points with 62. The matchup features several connections between the two franchises.

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick spent 16 seasons with Los Angeles, winning two Stanley Cup championships and compiling a 370-275-82 record in 731 starts for the Kings. The biggest storyline involves Artemi Panarin, who now suits up for Los Angeles after spending seven seasons with the Rangers.

Panarin registered 607 points in 482 games with New York and ranks eighth all-time in franchise history in assists.

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