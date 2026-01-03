Rangers' Mika Zibanejad Accomplishes Unprecedented Winter Classic Feat vs. Panthers
Rangers center. Mika Zibanejad learned Friday that'd he'd play in the Winter Olympics—and that may have been his second-most exciting accomplishment of the day.
Zibanejad scored three goals and tallied two assists as New York pummeled the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers Friday in the Winter Classic, making him the first player ever to record a hat trick in the annual outdoor showcase.
The Huddinge, Sweden, native accomplished the feat before 36,153 onlookers at LoanDepot Park in tropical Miami, which became the southernmost city to host the Winter Classic. He scored at 15:09 of the first period, 0:58 of the second period, and wrapped up affairs at 18:32 of the third period to create the final score.
The win was a much-needed morale boost for a Rangers team that has underachieved amid a high-parity NHL season. New York is 20-18-5—seventh in the Metropolitan Division—and mired in drama surrounding the United States's Olympic roster.
Zibanejad is in his 15th NHL season, 10 of which have been spent in the Big Apple. His 619 career points rank seventh in the Rangers' long history.
New York is scheduled to return to action on Monday at home against the Mammoth, while Florida will host the contending Avalanche.