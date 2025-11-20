Rangers’ Artemi Panarin Could Leave NHL in Shocking Move
Things haven't gone according to plan for the New York Rangers to begin the 2025-2026 season. The team is 10-9-2, which is good for the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division. Under new head coach Mike Sullivan, the team was expected to rebound instantly and return to contender status.
That hasn't happened yet for the Rangers, and unless something changes soon, it appears their superstar forward could be on the move. 34-year-old Artemi Panarin is in the final season of his contract, and there is growing speculation that he and the Rangers will not come to an agreement before free agency begins next summer. Not only that, there are increasing rumors that Panarin will depart the NHL entirely to return to Russia.
In a recent interview with RG, Hockey Hall of Fame forward Alexei Kovalev discussed the chatter and speculation surrounding Panarin. He cautioned his fellow countrymen not to just chase the money in his next contract, but then things shifted quickly as Kovalev dropped a bombshell.
"There are even talks that he wants to leave the NHL altogether and go back to Russia,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s what people here are saying.”
Things Continue to Look Bad for Rangers
While Kovalev leaves open the possibility that it's all just talk, this update is the latest to suggest a growing divide between the Rangers and Panarin. Earlier this year, there were reports that Panarin turned down a contract extension offer from the Rangers. The exact financial details are not confirmed, but it was believed to be a short-term extension that Panarin rejected swiftly.
Not only have extension talks stalled, but the possibility of a trade is increasing. Unless the two sides can close the gap in their negotiations, the likelihood of a trade skyrockets. Especially as the Rangers chase a playoff spot, there is even less reason for New York to rush an expensive extension for their star forward.
Plenty of NHL Suitors
The ball is in Panarin's court. If he wants to play for another NHL franchise, the Rangers will likely oblige him and facilitate a trade before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
And if that happens, the entire league will be banging down the door to acquire him. Every team wants the former MVP, and if they can swing a deal, they would in a heartbeat. The Rangers have the ability to change his mind if they can revive their season and get back on track, but don't expect this topic to go away any time soon.
