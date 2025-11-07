Rangers’ Artemi Panarin Tries New Look to Break Losing Streak
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin was spotted at practice in Tarrytown sporting a new look. The team has suffered from back luck this season with multiple losses, and they have yet to break the no-win-at-home omen. Panarin could only think to try something out that he has already done, and that would be a cut. Could this new haircut by Panarin be a symbol of a rebirth amongst the Rangers?
With a record of 6-6-2, Panarin decided enough is enough; it is time for a change. Now this change isn’t switching up the way he tapes his stick or his pre-game ritual. No, it was time for a cut. A haircut. Now, the last time Panarin got a major haircut was back in the 2023-24 season. His look was bald, clean-shaven, breadman. Panarin went on to have a fantastic draw-dropping season, so what did he decide to do when his team wasn’t doing well? He reverted to what works, and what worked last time was a shaven head.
The Last Time Artemi Panarin Went Bald, the New York Rangers Took Off
In the Rangers' 2023-24 season, Panarin was on fire. His stats were groundbreaking, totaling 49 goals and 71 assists. He went into the season with a bald head that he had gotten in the summer, trying to get ready for hockey again. Probably disappointed with the team's first-round playoff exit. Panarin knew he wanted a change, and this haircut gave him a fresh new look. Having 120 points tied to his name for the season, he must have sprinkled luck on the entire team because in this shaven-head Panarin season, the Rangers went on to have great luck in the playoffs, getting all the way to the Eastern Conference finals. They unfortunately lost that luck against the Florida Panthers.
It goes to show something about having no hair, either; it made Panarin faster, fueled his superstition that it made him play better or it just gave him the luck and drive to be a contributor to a winning team. It’s always good to start fresh, and honestly, the Rangers need any kind of fresh start that they can get their hands on.
On Nov 6th, it was reported that Panarin had made the change.
“I had to change something. Next stop, left stick for me," He said.
Could Panarin go on to have another 120-point season? Could the bald head be the trick for the Rangers? Could it get them out of their hole? They are definitely in one because they just came off a loss, and not just a regular loss, but a shutout by the visiting team, which could not have been fun for them.
Panarin also needs this boost in his game; he has yet to perform at all this season. He only has two goals and five assists. It is still semi-early into the season, but for Panarin, we expect big things; the fans expect Panarin to perform.
The next game for the Rangers is on November 7th against the Detroit Red Wings. It isn’t a home game, so they do have a chance to win. Panarin will be able to test his superstition and see if it's still in effect. If the Rangers, more specifically Panarin, come out to the ice with goals going in left and right, then the shaven head superstition is real. The NHL might see more players sporting shaven heads as they test Panarin’s theory. Panarin’s cut could be the new trend; the Rangers desperately need it.
Because sometimes a clean shave really can mean a clean slate.
