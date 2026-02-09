Top Landing Spots for Rangers' Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers have one of the top trade targets in the NHL right now in veteran center Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old is a respected locker room presence and one of the most consistent two-way forwards in the NHL.

As the Rangers look to continue their retooling, Trocheck is one of the top names on the market. Multiple contending teams are trying to pry him away from New York, but it will take a hefty sum to acquire him. Still, it seems inevitable that a trade will occur.

These three teams are the likeliest landing spots for Trocheck.

Carolina Hurricanes

Maybe history will repeat between the Carolina Hurricanes and Trocheck. They previously traded for him in 2020 and he played with them for just over two seasons before singing a free-agent deal with the Rangers in 2022.

Four years later, the Hurricanes still have a problem at the second center role. Youngster Logan Stankoven and captain Jordan Staal are the second and third pivots behind top forward Sebastian Aho, and while they are solid, an upgrade could really push this team into Stanley Cup contention.

Detroit Red Wings

When it comes to teams that could use a boost to their top of their forward group, the Detroit Red Wings shoot to the top of the list. Behind captain Dylan Larkin, the Wings lack a second-line center. Veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher are competent players, but better suited to third-line center roles.

Adding Trocheck would solve those problems and then some in Detroit. He would become the next-man-up behind Larkin, giving the Red Wings two top-tier centermen heading into a playoff run.

Jan 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) waits for a faceoff against the Florida Panthers during the third period during the third period in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Minnesota Wild

The obvious and most likely landing spot for Trocheck to land is with the Minnesota Wild. The two sides are quite familiar with one another, as Wild general manager Bill Guerin has a close relationship with Trocheck. It's part of what helped him earn a nod on Team USA's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Trocheck also solves the Wild's issues on offense. The team needs a top-six center desperately. even as they've managed one of the best records in the NHL. That lack of a true top centerman, however, stands out as an obvious weakness in a seven-game playoff series. Trocheck gives them a center who has a reasonable salary cap hit ($5.625 million), but can play 20 minutes per contest in every situation.

Plus, there's this little nugget from The Athletic's Michael Russo. He noted on his X account that Trocheck tried to "jokingly" join the Wild's player and staff photo during the United States' team photo period.

USA team photo just took place, then NHL team specific photos, college teammate photos, USTDP program photo, Tkachuk/Hughes Bros. photo, etc.



Hilariously, Trocheck jokingly acted as if he was going to join the #mnwild player and staff photo 😂 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 9, 2026

