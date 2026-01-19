Rangers Center Becoming Trade Target to Watch

The New York Rangers are not rebuilding, as their general manager, Chris Drury, stated in a letter to fans, but there are major changes on the horizon.

The Rangers aren't entering a rebuilding process, but they've already made it known that top-scoring winger Artemi Panarin won't be re-signed, meaning a trade is inevitable. How that will help the 21-22-6 Rangers make a playoff run makes little sense, but that's the direction the franchise is heading.

The Rangers aren't going to rebuild their roster, but their other best forward, Vincent Trocheck, is quickly becoming a top trade target as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

Minnesota Wild: Top Team to Watch

It should come as no surprise that Trocheck is becoming a name to watch. The veteran center is known for being a perennial 20-goal scorer while also offering elite defensive and penalty killing abilities. He's also set to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, which means that Wild general manager Bill Guerin is quite familiar with the center.

If you ask me, Trocheck should be at the top of any trade boards, but thankfully, I'm not alone in that thinking. In a recent article for The Athletic, Michael Russo and Joe Smith discussed how much sense Trocheck makes for the Cup-hopeful Wild.

This belief is further supported by a recent article from Marco D'Amico of RG. A league source had this to say regarding the Wild's potential interest in Trocheck.

"I know there has been some interest in him. He’d be the perfect 2C on a contending team at a really good salary,” the source told RG. “If the Rangers get a big offer for him, which I’d expect to happen, Chris is going to have to think long and hard."

Jan 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with center J.T. Miller (8) after scoring a goal in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What Other Teams Might Be Interested?

The one thing to consider in any trade talks is Trocheck's contract. According to PuckPedia, this year marked the start of a 12-team no-trade clause in his deal. That means Trocheck had to, or will have to, submit a list of the 12 teams he would not accept a trade to. That leaves 20 other franchises to deal with.

It's a fair assumption that the Wild would not be on his no-trade list, but what other organizations could be realistically in play? D'Amico lists teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings as landing spots, but there are a few other to keep an eye on.

One team that stands out is the Detroit Red Wings. They might be on that no-trade list, but if not, they will be in play for any top trade candidates. In second place in the Atlantic Division and needing another top-six forward, Trocheck checks a ton of boxes for the Wings.

What gives them the advantage is their ample salary cap space. PuckPedia projects the team to have roughly $13 million as the Trade Deadline approaches.

The Rangers are most likely going to move Vincent Trocheck before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The chatter is building, and there are several teams linked to the veteran center, just don't call it a rebuild in New York.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!