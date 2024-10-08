Watch: Penguins, Rangers Stars Battle in Pittsburgh Trivia
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are heated rivals on the ice. They've been two of the Metropolitan Division giants over the years, and their contests make for must watch hockey television. The Pens are on the decline with an aging core of stars while the Rangers are ready to go all in on a championship run, putting the two organizations in very different places as the 2024-2025 season kicks off.
But what the Penguins and Rangers also share, besides a rivalry, is mutliple ties to the city of Pittsburgh. Rangers' top-six center Vincent Trocheck is a native of Pittsburgh and proud yinzer. When he returns to Pittsburgh to play, his family and friends often make up a sizable support section. Wanting to test the their knowledge of the Steel City, Bleacher Report had Trocheck square off with Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby in a game of Pittsburgh trivia.
The game was a close one through the first few rounds, with both players showing off an impressive knowledge of Pittsburgh-founded condiments, musicians born in the area, and the Pittsburgh's famous sandwich shop, Primanti's.
One funny note during the video was that neither player could accurately state the number of world championships the Pittsburgh Pirates have won. Crosby guessed one and Trocheck guessed two, as neither was aware of the championship history within the Pirates organization.
Ultimately, the game came down to the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trocheck's Pittsburgh roots flashed as they were asked to name Super Bowl MVP's of the Steel Curtain era of the 1970's. While Crosby could only name one, the late, great Franco Harris, Trocheck rattled off a list of the three players who captured the MVP trophies during the Steelers' dynasty. The Steelers knowledge gave Trocheck the victory over Crosby, showing that the hometown kid still knows a thing or two about where he grew up.
