2025 NHL Draft Tracker
The 2025 NHL Draft is underway and the newest group of prospects are entering the league. The New York Islanders will start things off, kicking off a draft topped with prospects such as Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, Porter Martone, Jackson Smith, Radim Mrtka and Caleb Desnoyers.
With rumors heating up, there's expected to be plenty of noise throughout the opening round of the draft. With the Florida Panthers inking extensions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins opening all doors for a long-time veteran, there's plenty to monitor through the first 30 picks.
As it unfolds, find all of the 2025 NHL Draft selections here:
1. New York Islanders - Mathew Schaefer, Defender, Erie Otters
2. San Jose Sharks - Michael Misa, Forward, Saginaw Spirit
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Utah Mammoths
5. Nashville Predators
6. Philadelphia Flyers
7. Boston Bruins
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
12. Pittsburgh Penguins (VAN via NYR)
13. Detroit Red Wings
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Montreal Canadiens (CGY)
17. Montreal Canadiens
18. Calgary Flames (NJD)
19. St. Louis Blues
20. Columbus Blue Jackets (MIN)
21. Ottawa Senators
22. Philadelphia Flyers (COL)
23. Nashville Predators (TBL)
24. Los Angeles Kings
25. Chicago Blackhawks (TOR)
26. Nashville Predators (VGK via SJS)
27. Washington Capitals
28. Winnipeg Jets
29. Carolina Hurricanes
30. San Jose Sharks (DAL)
31. Philadelphia Flyers (EDM)
32. Calgary Flames (FLA)
