Canadiens Land Islanders' Superstar Defender
The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders are the latest organizations to get in the on the NHL Draft day shenanigans. The Islanders, who are assumed to be taking defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick, put their top defenseman on the trade market. The Canadiens pounced on the opportunity to land a new top-pairing defender and pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire Noah Dobson from New York.
The Canadiens are not only landing the former Islanders' blue liner, they are also inking him to a massive new contract. After Kevin Weekes broke the news that a trade was happening, insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that, in addition to acquiring Dobson, Montreal signed him to an eight-year extension with an average annual salary of $9.5 million.
The move is a significant boost for the Canadiens, who aim to make a substantial stride during the 2025-2026 season. Adding Dobson provides another legitimate weapon from the defensive side of the puck, and improves their right-handed depth.
Dobson has been one of the most productive defenders in the NHL since joining the Islanders. The former 12th overall pick is coming off a regressive statistical season, where he scored 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games. But the year before that he reached the 70-point plateau, and has two 45+ point seasons before that.
The Canadiens reportedly gave up an arm and a leg to acquire Dobson. According to Friedman, the Habs sent both of their first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, choices 16 and 17, in addition to 23-year-old forward Emil Heinemen.
The move also indicates more transactions are coming for the Islanders. They've been rumored to get back into the top-5 to select a forward like James Hagens in addition to Schaefer, but that would take another move or two to get back into the right draft position. Everything is on the table after another blockbuster trade occurs on draft night.
