Sabres Sign Young Goal-Scorer to Extension
The Buffalo Sabres are signing right winger Jack Quinn to a two-year deal with an AAV of $3.375-million, keeping him signed through the 2026-27 season.
Quinn will turn 24 years old this September and has shown signs of being an integral part of the Sabres' young core. Quinn is coming off a career-best season in goals (15) and points (39) in 74 games played.
Quinn's goal-scoring touch is what makes his potential so attractive. If there were an award for the prettiest snipes in the NHL, Quinn would be in contention for it. After all, that is what Buffalo saw in Quinn before they selected him. In his draft year, Quinn was coming off a 52-goal season with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL. Making him become the fourth OHL player from 2010-20 to score at least 50 goals in his draft year, according to NHL.com.
Though he hasn't seen his junior goal numbers translate in Buffalo, Quinn has faced a lot of adversity since turning pro. In 2023-24, Quinn missed the first three months while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery. After playing 27 games that year, he was injured again in February, halting any momentum he had built.
Quinn was one of four key restricted free agents this year for Buffalo, which general manager Kevyn Adams had the option to sign until he traded away JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth.
Buffalo will miss Peterka's north of 25-goal seasons, and with Quinn showcasing his ability to rip pucks past opposing goalies, Buffalo is banking on him to replicate Peterka's production.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!