4 Nations Loss Fueling USA for Olympics
Often the bridesmaid, USA Hockey looked poised to become the bride and win February's 4 Nations Face-Off, one of the best international hockey tournaments in recent years.
Except, that's not what happened.
The U.S. dominated in the group stage, trouncing Finland in the opener and then besting Canada in an intense game. It lost its final group stage game against Sweden, but with a spot in the final already locked up, that hardly mattered
The U.S. then met with Canada again in a thrilling final, and appeared to have the edge in overtime. That all changed at the 8:18 mark of the extra frame, though, as Connor McDavid rifled a shot past Connor Hellebuyck to win the tournament for Canada.
Again, 4 Nations was a thrill ride for all involved, but the ending was definitely a bitter pill to swallow for American hockey fans. With the 2026 Winter Olympics just around the corner, though, Auston Matthews, USA's captain for 4 Nations, knows a chance for revenge is inbound.
"I mean, it's tough. Obviously, losing in overtime, a bounce here or there... you never know what can happen. It's a game of inches," Matthews said at the United States Olympics orientation camp last week, per TSN. "I think there is definitely a lot of motivation for that and from losing that game. But I think we showed throughout the tournament we're right there with those guys, and we feel like we're the best hockey country in the world, and so it's going to be exciting to have the opportunity to prove that again.
"The Olympics is a bit of a ways away, but still, everybody's kind of got their mind on that just because of the importance that the Olympics brings to your country, the sport in general and just the opportunity to do that."
It's unclear if Matthews will retain his role as USA's captain for the Olympics, but he was one of the first six players named to the roster. That, combined with recent comments from general manager Bill Guerin, bode well for his chances.
"I really like Auston, and I thought he did a good job at [4 Nations]," Guerin said. "He's one of those guys; he doesn't have much to say. Most guys like that don't. A lot of the captains I played for or with were like that. They lead quietly by example."
The U.S. finds itself in Group C for the Olympics with Canada in Group A, so if it is to enact some revenge, it will have to be in a single-elimination setting, just the way it should be.
