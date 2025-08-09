Projecting United States 2026 Olympics Roster
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are quickly approaching. Most countries just met or are about to meet for their orientation camps, meaning it’s almost time for the final rosters to be revealed. The United States are looking to capitalize on their recent international success to leave the Milano-Cortiva games with the gold medal, but their exact roster remains a mystery. The team’s general manager, Bill Guerin, previously stated the need for a clean slate when evaluating the Olympics roster. Six months out, here’s my latest guess at who will represent the United States at the 2026 games.
FORWARDS (14)
Matthew Boldy (MIN), Cole Caufield (MTL), Kyle Connor (WPG), Jack Eichel (VGK), Jake Guentzel (TBL), Jack Hughes (NJD), Clayton Keller (UTA), Auston Matthews (TOR), J.T. Miller (NYR), Jason Robertson (DAL), Bryan Rust (PIT), Brady Tkachuk (OTT), Matthew Tkachuk (FLA), Tage Thompson (BUF)
Superstar talent headlines this forward group, but expect the general manager to attempt to balance this roster out after a disappointing finish at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. USA rebounded splendidly at the IIHF World Championships, ending a nearly century-long gold medal drought. That team was captained by Clayton Keller, who should make his Olympics debut in 2026.
The key differences from the 4 Nations is a bit more speed. Out are Chris Kreider, Brock Nelson and Vincent Trocheck,, and in come Bryan Rust and Jason Robertson to round out the middle-six. Whichever way the United States goes, they have plenty of options at the forward position.
Players in the hunt: Brock Boeser (VAN), Alex DeBrincat (DET), Chris Kreider (ANA), Dylan Larkin (DET), Brock Nelson (COL), Vincent Trocheck (NYR), Alex Tuch (BUF)
DEFENSEMEN (8)
Adam Fox (NYR), Noah Hanifin (VGK), Quinn Hughes (VAN), Seth Jones (FLA), Charlie McAvoy (BOS), Jake Sanderson (OTT), Jaccob Slavin (CAR), Zach Werenski (CBJ)
The blue line is stacked with options for the United States. Jaccob Slavin is the anchor of this unit with his sterling two-way capabilities. Fresh off a Stanley Cup, the right-handed Seth Jones gets a nod as well.
The big question is Adam Fox. Will they bring him back to the roster or will someone like Brock Faber, Brandon Carlo or Neal Pionk steal a spot as a right-handed option? Bill Guerin is Faber’s GM in Minnesota, and that relationship must be considered in this projecting process.
Players in the hunt: Brandon Carlo (TOR), Brock Faber (MIN), Brett Pesce (NJD), Neal Pionk (WPG), Brady Skjei (NSH)
GOALIES (3)
Connor Hellebuyck (WPG), Jake Oettinger (DAL), Jeremy Swayman (BOS)
The same trio that went to the 4 Nations should expect to be the trio for the Milano-Cortiva games. Hellebuyck is the best goaltender in the world, and Oettinger has to be in the top five. Swayman is coming off a down year, but with a resilient comeback to begin the 2025-2026 season, he will earn another spot to represent his country.
Players in the hunt: Thatcher Demko (VAN), Anthony Stolarz (TOR)
If anyone is going to displace someone from the roster, it’s Vancouver Canucks’ starter Thatcher Demko. Injuries have sidelined him from being one of the elite in his position, but a healthy Demko might be too tempting to leave off the roster.
