Canada, USA 2026 Olympic Schedules Released
The 2026 Olympic Winter Games were just a thought several days ago, but the preparations are entering a new level with just over six months until they begin. NHL players will return to Olympic action for the first time in 12 years. The last time they participated was the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia, and the Canadians successfully defended their gold medal.
Now, Canada And the United States will get a chance to dethrone defending gold medalists Finland in the 2026 games with their best players at their disposal.
Team Canada will kick off their Olympic pursuits needing to win Group A. They’ll begin their group stage games with a meeting against Czechia, followed by a matchup with Switzerland the following day, before culminating group play against France.
Meanwhile, the United States have Group C to battle through. They open their games against Latvia, followed by a game against Denmark, and a final group game against Germany just 24 hours after their meeting with the Danes. TSN and The Athletic’s Chris Johnston shared the details of both Canada and USA’s group stage schedules.
The United States have arguably the easier road to the elimination round, and enter as a strong candidate to capture the gold or silver medal. They cannot underestimate their opponents however, as each of these countries has given the USA fits or shocking losses in international play over the last decade. The good news for the American squad is they just captured gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, which could propel them and give them the confidence needed to claim gold at the biggest international stage.
Canada is rolling following their recent gold medal at the 4 Nations Nations Face-Off, a gold they captured after defeating the United States in the final matchup. With an experienced and elite roster at their disposal, they have a slightly tougher group schedule, but that shouldn’t prevent them from getting through to the next round.
