Alexander Romanov Gives Advice to Canadiens Star Rookie
The Montreal Canadiens traded two of their best Russian prospects, Alexander Romanov and Mikhail Sergachev, so there aren't currently any fellow countrymen wearing the club's bleu, blanc and rouge for Ivan Demidov to lean on for learning English and adapting to life in North America.
But, who better to give the young phenom advice than a player who was drafted by the club and played in the KHL before starting his NHL career in Montreal? Sergachev never played a game for the Canadiens, but Romanov was a big piece of former general manager Marc Bergevin's defensive plan, so the pressure of the Montreal market is something he is familiar with.
Sure, everybody saw Demidov's debut and the way he played for the Canadiens in the playoffs, though the elder countrymen Alex Ovechkin got the best of the battle between the young up-and-comer and the grizzled veteran. Romanov saw it too, so he knows that Demidov is different than most rookies entering the league.
As reported by Sergey Demidov of RG Media, Romanov's advice for the Canadiens' young star is to work hard. Certainly, the fanbase can get on players who don't invest their all or are perceived to be giving less than 100 percent.
The Bell Centre faithful have already been left in awe by Demidov's all-world skills, and given his choice to remain in La Belle Province for the summer, he seems intent on send the crowd into a frenzy as early and often as he can through the Canadiens 41 home games in 2025-2026 and beyond.
Surely Demidov and Romanov will cross paths many times over the duration of the Islanders defenseman's new eight-year deal. And if fans are lucky enough, the Islanders and Canadiens might stand to renew their rivalry from back in the heyday, when both teams were collecting Stanley Cups like they were going out of style.
A little Russian flair is sure to make for some great battles, and if Demidov isn't familiar, Brendan Gallagher and the older Canadiens will warn him of Romanov's love for bone-crunching open ice hits.
Dirty dangles and physical hockey should be a constant between the two clubs, but a mutual respect between the two countrymen goes beyond the game.
