Report: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Uncertain About Future
The Washington Capitals recently had their fans in a frenzy when an email sent to season ticket holders referenced the 2025-26 season being Alex Ovechkin’s last in the NHL. The email was quickly redacted and clarified by the Capitals, but speculation had already begun regarding the 39-year-old’s future.
Ovechkin remains committed to the Capitals through 2025-26, but what about when he contract expires at the end of the season? According to a source close to Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer has not come to a conclusion if 2025-26 will be his final year.
"Alex has not made a decision to retire from the NHL in 2026," the source told RG. "His position remains the same — he has a contractual obligation to play the 2025-26 NHL season, after which he will decide whether to remain with Washington or not.”
According to the source, must of Ovechkin’s decision will come down to his performance and health.
"Alex has always been honest with himself and the hockey community," the source said to RG. "If he feels he can no longer play at the highest level, he won't continue playing just for the sake of staying."
Performance shouldn’t be much of an issue for Ovechkin. In 2024-25, he notched a whopping 44, tying the all-time record for most goals in a single season by anyone aged 39 or older. Heading into the year, Ovechkin needed 42 to secure the NHL’s all-time goals record, and even through a brutal leg injury, he still eclipsed the record.
While the fractured fibula did slow Ovechkin down, it was unfamiliar ground. In two decades of NHL hockey, Ovechkin rarely misses time with injuries.
The 65 games played in 2024-25 was the third-fewest Ovechkin has ever played in a single season. Only the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season (48) and the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season (45) saw Ovechkin play fewer games.
Ovechkin might have enough left in the tank to continue playing after the 2025-26 season, but that will be entirely his decision. It’s one that he hasn’t made yet, but everyone will be watching closely as the game’s greatest goal scorer nears the end of his career.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!