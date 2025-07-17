Ducks Sign RFA Goalie to Huge Contract
The Anaheim Ducks have signed restricted free agent goaltender Lukas Dostal to a five-year deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Dostal, 25, announced his extension in a video the Ducks posted to their social media channels.
"Hello Ducks fans, Lukas Dostal here, super excited to announce that I'm staying in Anaheim for another five years," Dostal said. "I love to play in front of you and I love to live in this community. We are a team on the rise and can't wait to see you soon at the Honda Center. Enjoy your sumer and take care."
Dostal has shared the net with John Gibson over the past two years, and is only getting better with time. Last season, the Czech netminder posted a .903 saver percentage and a 3.10 goals against average, which doesn't sound that great on paper, but becomes more impressive when considering the Ducks' roster in front of him.
When the Ducks traded Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings at the the NHL Draft, they essentially showed that Dostal was the future in net. Now, they make it official.
“Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said, per the team's website. “He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him.”
Dostal previously filed for arbitration, but he and the Ducks can thankfully avoid that process now.
In addition to the new contract, Dostal will also represent the Czech Republic at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, so he's having the time of his life right now.
