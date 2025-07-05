11 NHL RFAs Elect Salary Arbitration
While multiple NHL free agents found new homes over the past few days, there are plenty of talented players without contracts for the upcoming season. Many of those players are restricted free agents and remain far away from signing a new deal.
As the offseason continues, the next phase of the restricted free agency process is about to begin. The NHL Players’ Association announced that the following 11 players have elected salary arbitration as the next step to finalize a contract.
Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)
Lukas Dostal (Anaheim Ducks)
Drew Helleson (Anaheim Ducks)
Kaapo Kakko (Seattle Kraken)
Nicholas Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets)
Arvid Soderblom (Chicago Blackhawks)
Jayden Struble (Montreal Canadiens)
Conor Timmons (Buffalo Sabres)
Maxim Tsyplakov (New York Islanders)
Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)
There are a few standout players in this bunch. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal is the No. 1 net minder in Anaheim after the organization shipped John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings. He’s improved in each of the past two seasons and is due a sizeable raise. The same can be said for talented forwards like Kaapo Kakko, Maxim Tysplakov and Gabriel Vilardi. Each winger could be in line for huge pay days if arbitration goes their way.
There were a few RFAs who did not choose arbitration. The only big difference is that these players remain eligible to accept and sign an offer sheet from another franchise. The marquee name in this group is Buffalo Sabres defender Bowen Byram. He remains a highly coveted trade target around the league, and his decision to not pursue arbitration could be an indication that he plans to sign an offer sheet or that the Sabres have a trade in the works.
According to the NHLPA’s release, the next step of the arbitration process belongs to the organizations. A club-elected arbitration deadline is in place for July 6. After those decisions are finalized, the arbitration hearings will take place at the end of July and beginning of August.
