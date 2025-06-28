Ducks Trade Superstar Goalie to Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings addressed their issues at the starting goaltending position in a massive trade with the Anaheim Ducks. After several seasons of trade speculation, the Ducks finally parted with former franchise goalie John Gibson, sending him to Hockeytown, USA.
The Red Wings are sending veteran puck-stopper Petr Mrazek and a pair of future draft picks to the Ducks in exchange for Gibson. Insiders Elliotte Friedman and Renaud Lavoie were the first to report the breaking deal.
The 31-year-old goalie will play for the second franchise of his NHL career after over a decade in Anaheim. A former second-round pick of the Ducks' franchise, he became the engine for the organization as they went on their final few runs in the Western Conference alongside Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and company. He's played 506 NHL games, winning 204 and posting a career goals-against average of 2.89 and a save percantage of .910.
Over the past few seasons, Gibson's lost his starting position to up-and-comer Lukas Dostal. Last year, Gibson played just 29 games, going 11-11-2 with a 2.77 GAA and .912 save percentage. With the arrival of Dostal and injuries taking him off the ice, a change was needed for some time.
Now, he'll get the chance to be a starter again while another youngster earns the net in Detroit. Former Wings' first-round pick Sebastien Cossa is almost ready for full-time NHL action, but could use some mentoring from an experienced and successful netminder like Gibson.
