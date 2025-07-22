Analyst Predicts Quiet Summer for Wild RFA
The Minnesota Wild were one of the pleasant surprises of this past season. For a stretch, they were atop the NHL standings and gave the Vegas Golden Knights a tough push during the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Heading into the 2025-2026 season, the Wild have been fairly quiet as they try to build on their impressive campaign.
The biggest piece of business remaining for the Wild is the contract of restricted free agent forward Marco Rossi. The two sides have not come to an agreement on a contract extension, and the young center is not eligible for salary arbitration yet.
He is, however, eligible to be offer sheeted by another franchise. It’s an exciting possibility, especially given the St. Louis Blues shaking up the league last year with their offer sheet adventures. But according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, don’t expect Rossi to be at the center of another blockbuster RFA offer sheet. Speaking on B/R Open Ice, he set the record straight on any offer sheet talk when he was asked what one for Rossi could potentially look like.
”Not gonna see one, that’s the answer,” he responded. “I don’t think anyone would be willing to step up and pay for an undersized center.”
The big consideration is how much is another team willing to spend on Rossi’s next deal. Given the the draft pick compensation that would accompany any offer sheet, Seravalli can’t see a team offering up the term, dollars, and draft picks to pry him out of Minnesota.
“I don’t think they could present any number that would scare off the Minnesota Wild,” he continued. “It would have to be a long-term deal. A five-year deal would probably have to look something like $9.5 to $10 million a year.”
While Seravalli points out his size, Rossi hasn’t let that stop him from improving and becoming an impact player in Minnesota. The former first round pick has recorded 20+ goals in two consecutive seasons since joining the Wild full-time. This past campaign, he put together a career-high 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 82 regular season contests. He also scored two goals and added an assist during their six-game series loss to the Golden Knights.
It seems that the Wild will continue being patient in their negotiations. If Seravalli’s prediction comes true, Rossi won’t have the luxury of having a contract negotiated for him via an offer sheet. He’ll have to work with and settle on a deal with Minnesota in order to become an even more impactful player in 2025-2026.
