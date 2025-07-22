Islanders' Top Pick Competing for Roster Spot
The New York Islanders walked away from the 2025 NHL Draft seemingly as the big winners with three huge picks in the opening round. Including the No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, the Islanders did a tremendous job bolstering their prospect group.
While the Islanders are excited about their draft picks, a spot on the NHL roster isn’t guaranteed just yet. Schaefer and company must still go through training camp and preseason to prove their worth to the organization.
Schaefer, who is still just 17, hopes he can impress enough and steal a spot on the Islanders roster.
“I want to be in that opening night roster,” Schaefer said to TSN. “There’s still a lot of things I got to do in the gym… Just got to keep working hard and you want to be in those games.”
The Islanders open their 2025-26 season on the road, but against a pretty special opponent. The Islanders’ first game of the season, and potentially Schaefer’s NHL debut, is against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Crosby is set to enter his 21st NHL season, and is at the point where the kids that grew up idolizing him are not his opponents. Schaefer was born in September of 2007 as Crosby was gearing up for his third NHL season.
“Playing in the NHL would be amazing, playing against him would be awesome,” Schaefer said. “It’s close to home, as well. So, if I’m playing in that game, I’ll bring a lot of family.”
Schaefer spent his junior hockey career with the Erie Otters of the OHL, just a couple hours north of Pittsburgh.
Most of Schaefer’s focus this offseason has been set towards getting bigger and stronger as he prepares for a crack at the NHL. He believes that chance can come soon, but he’ll have to work for his opportunity.
