Penguins Star Should Keep Playing With Longtime Teammate
While nothing has been made official, the 2025-26 NHL season will likely be the final year of a key Pittsburgh Penguins superstar’s career. Evgeni Malkin has spent the last two decades as a crucial piece of the Penguins organization, but soon to be 39 years old, the future Hall of Famer is nearing the end of his playing days.
The Russian native is entering the final year of his contract with the Penguins and the team doesn’t have any plans of extending him following the 2025-26 season. Without many ambitions of making the playoffs or going on a Cinderella run, the Penguins should do something special to give Malkin a memorable send off.
Malkin spent most of the last few seasons with a revolving door of linemates, making him deserving of a consistent partner for his last run in Pittsburgh. What better face to staple to Malkin than his longtime teammate and close friend Sidney Crosby?
The Penguins teased the idea of playing Malkin and Crosby together a couple of times in 2024-25, but this time around it should be a more permanent option. Keep Crosby as the top-line center and have Malkin lineup as a winger.
Pretty much anyone else can fill in on the opposite wing, whether it be a stout veteran or top prospect getting the opportunity of a lifetime.
The Penguins don’t have much to play for in 2025-26 and no matter where Malkin slots in the wins will be few and far between. Malkin and Crosby paired together could bring some special moments all season long, but especially in the later stages.
The Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals in a home-and-home series as their final home games of the season. Those games could very well be the final home games of Malkin and Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin’s careers.
Malkin is entering the 2025-26 season with the third most goals (514), assists (832) and points (1,346) in Penguins franchise history. He will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation and deserves the chance to go out on a high of a note as possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!