HC Challenges Utah Hockey Club Amid Slump
The Utah Hockey Club have been in a bit of a slump. The team has lost six of their last 10 games, and it's dropped their record to 21-21-8 for 50 points. That leaves them six points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and a need to make up ground quickly.
Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny was brief and to the point regarding his team's play. While he acknowledged the team's ability to generate offense, he challenged them to be more opportunistic and to capitalize on the chances they are creating.
"I think we generated good offense," he said. "I think we need to be more opportunistic."
When he says that, what exactly does Tourigny mean? For one thing, it could be a suggestion for his team to get a little dirty and grittier around the net. The head coach has juggled his lines around frequently over the past few games, and he's landed on some solid combinations. It could also be a rallying cry for his offense to keep pushing amid this rough stretch.
The problem is that even when they are showing chemistry and signs of breaking through, it stops just short of that. Their most recent loss to the Pens was an excellent example. Utah deployed a top line of Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley, and Clayton Keller and a second line of Alex Kerfoot, Barrett Hayton, and Josh Doan. The two lines recorded 15 of the team's 29 shots on goal and multiple quality scoring chances. They failed to convert however, and the top line was on the ice for a goal against after Keller turned the puck over entering the neutral zone.
As the team works through these issues, the window for struggling through it is closing. With the deficit in the Wild Card race growing by the game, Utah must find a way to become opportunistic and convert on those opportunities quickly. Otherwise they will be concretely outside of the playoff race in short order.
