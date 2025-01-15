Utah Hockey Club Seeking Championship Players
The Utah Hockey Club continue to impress and surprise during their inaugural season. Currently boasting an 18-18-4 record, they sit six points out of a wild card spot with plenty of regular season left.
With the 4 Nations Face-Off and Trade Deadline now on the Utah Hockey Club's radar, there is mixed signals around the league on their plans. Are they buyers or sellers?
Well, according to a recent interview with the team's general manager, Bill Armstrong, the team is keeping their plans close. There was one goal that he made clear when speaking with Frankly Speaking host and NHL insider Frank Seravalli: the team wants players that can help elevate the Utah Hockey Club into a championship franchise and is willing to part with the right assets to do so.
"We have the assets to swing," he said. "We're definitely going to try and become a championship organization and acquire championship players. So, that for us is something we're gonna take a swing all the time (at)."
The organization has shown an eagerness and willingness to improve since the franchise switched over to Utah. The acquisition of defenseman Mikhail Sergachev at the 2024 NHL Draft was a turning point, giving the team a Stanley Cup winner and an anchor for the blue line. They added on to that by bringing in John Marino, a quality right-handed shooting defender, and Olli Maatta, another former Stanley Cup winner.
Now the team finds themselves in need of reinforcements once again, but this time on offense. With the injury to winger Dylan Guenther, one of their best goal scorers, the team has a glaring hole in their top-six forward group. As Armstrong indicated to Seravalli, the team has a stockpile of assets to go and acquire a bonafide scorer if they are willing to pull the trigger. What's for certain in the meantime is that this team is doing everything they can to keep improving.
