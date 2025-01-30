Jets Early Favorite to Win Stanley Cup
The Winnipeg Jets kicked off the 2024-25 season in record-setting fashion going 15-1-0 and taking an early lead in the Central Division. Led by superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets haven’t looked back since.
In 52 games played, the Jets hold a 35-14-3 record for 73 standings points, tied with the Washington Capitals for most in the NHL. While it’s a near guarantee the Jets will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they currently lead the race when it comes to winning the whole thing.
According to moneypuck.com, the Jets have a 12.1% chance of winning the Stanley Cup, the highest odds of anyone in the NHL. The Carolina Hurricanes sit second with an 11.6% chance.
The only other team with a higher than 10% chance is the reigning Cup champion Florida Panthers at 10.6%.
The Jets have been a dominant team all season long and have gotten more than just great goaltending from Hellebuyck. With a league-leading 184 total goals and a plus-59 goal differential, the Jets have a top offense in the NHL.
13 players have more than 10 points and are led by winger Kyle Connor with 29 goals anf 36 assists for 65 total points. Mark Scheifele has already surpassed his goal total from last season with 26 goals and 57 total points.
Gabe Vilardi rounds out the 20+ goal scorers in Winnipeg with 22 tallies and 27 assists for 49 total points. Already a career-best season for Vilardi in terms of point production.
While the offense continues to hum, the Jets are no doubt being led by MVP-caliber goaltending. Hellebuyck entered the 2024-25 season as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and is sure to run away with the award again.
In 40 games played, Hellebuyck has a 31-7-2 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average. With a league-leading six shutouts, he’s near unbeatable yet again.
The City of Winnipeg has seen two different iterations of the Jets, and neither has won the Stanley Cup. This is the strongest the team has ever looked since their NHL debut in 1979, and might just be the reason the Cup returns to Canada.
