Arbitrator Sides With Flyers in Grievance
An arbitrator has ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHLPA grievance regarding their termination of forward Ryan Johansen's contract last year, TSN's Darren Dreger reports.
The Flyers cited a "material breach" of contract when they placed Johansen on unconditional waivers in August of 2024, just five months after they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. Johansen never played a game with the Flyers or the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their AHL affiliate, due to a hip injury. He had one year and $8 million remaining on his contract at the time of termination.
Kurt Overhardt, Johansen's agent, disputed the Flyers' decision, claiming his client suffered a "severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery."
"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled. Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians. The Flyers' attempt to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing," Overhardt said in a statement following the termination, per ESPN.
Johansen then field a grievance against the Flyers, which led to a lengthy dispute in court. Now almost a whole year later, the dispute finally has come to an end.
With this ruling, neither the Flyers nor the Nashville Predators, who retained 50 percent of Johansen's salary when they traded him to the Avalanche in June of 2023, have any financial responsibility. Neither team will incur a salary cap penalty as a result.
Johansen, 33, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Vancouver native has appeared in 905 games with the Blue Jackets (2011-16), Predators (2016-23) and Avalanche (2023-24), scoring 202 goals and 578 points with a minus-11 rating. He also has 19 goals and 56 points with a plus-8 rating in 67 playoff games. Unfortunately, he did not get to play in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final with Nashville after suffering an injury during the Western Conference Final.
Johansen did not play at all in the 2024-25 season, and with the injuries he's sustained throughout his career, it's questionable whether or not he will play again.
Meanwhile, the Flyers are in the midst of a deep rebuild, having not made the playoffs since 2020. Even if Johansen was still with them, he would not fit the team's timeline at all.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!