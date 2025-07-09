Flyers Take Calculated Risk With Cam York
The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Cam York didn't need salary arbitration to finalize a contract extension this summer. Many predicted that one side would opt for mediation in what seemed to be a contentious negotiation. Instead, York signed a five-year, $25.75 million deal to remain with the Flyers through the 2029-30 season.
The Flyers are taking a calculated risk with this extension. The 24-year-old puck-mover is coming off of a very down season. He wound up in the doghouse of the coaching staff and faced disciplinary issues midseason. Between that and injuries, he played in 66 regular-season contests and 17 points. It was the lowest point total produced by the former first-round pick since he debuted with the Flyers during the 2021-22 campaign.
Philadelphia is counting on a bounce back season from York. After all, he's just one year removed from scoring 10 goals and finishing with 30 points. Despite the up-and-down production, he's accumulated 235 NHL games over four seasons and is still a rising defender for the Flyers. The team is trying to take the next step under new head coach Rick Tocchet, and having the mobile blue liner under contract and contributing will be a huge boost to their 2025-2026 goals.
There is the chance that this deal is a flop for the Flyers. While the team is hoping that York’s step back last season was due to a build up of injuries and off-ice issues, it’s possible that it was the beginning of his descent. According to MoneyPuck, The Flyers were better at creating scoring chances without York on the ice. It’s a small difference, but the team’s expected goals with him on the ice was just over 54% and when he was off the ice, the team’s figure rose to 55.7%.
This is a big season for the Flyers. With a new coach, a new top-six center, and rising expectations, the organization needs to take a step forward. Having York locked up for five more years is an investment in this team’s next playoff run. It’s a calculated risk from Philadelphia, but it’s one they had to make to take the next step.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!