Flyers Defenseman Signs Huge Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers are locking in a key piece of their defensive group on a respectable deal. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Flyers have signed defenseman Cam York to a five-year deal worth $5.15 million annually.
York is a 24-year-old blue liner who is starting to really find a rhythm in the Flyers lineup. He played all 82 games in 2023-24, notching 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. In 2024-25, he played in 66 games with 17 points (4G-13A).
As a former 14th overall pick of the Flyers in 2019, expectations have been high for York from the moment he was drafted. York has done a good job of bolstering the Flyers’ blue line ever since making his jump to the NHL, and the team hopes that can continue into the future.
York entered this offseason as a restricted free agent (RFA) and was eligible for arbitration, but the player and team both decided to avoid that process. This five-year deal will carry York through his RFA years and run through the 2029-30 season.
The Flyers have been trying to retool their group a bit as they hunt for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additions like Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak and Rick Tocchet behind the bench all point to positive moves in Philadelphia.
York has appeared in 235 games in his NHL career with 19 goals and 58 assists for 77 total points.
