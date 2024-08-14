Red Wings Reveal Plans for Top Defensive Prospect
The Detroit Red Wings are in a solid place as an organization. They are trying to return to the postseason after a number of years on the outside and are inching closer to being a contender. In the meantime, they boast an elite pool of prospects that can go toe-to-toe with any other group in the NHL.
One of those promising prospects is defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The Red Wings selected the Swedish defender in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The slick puck-mover was one of the most exciting prospects in his draft class, possessing first-class offensive potential.
In his post-draft season in the top Swedish professional league, the SHL, 19 year-old Sandin-Pellikka impressed from start to finish. Playing with Skelleftea, a top organization in the league, he was a part of an SHL Championship winning run. Over 39 regular season games, he scored 10 goals and finished with 18 points. He added on seven more points over 14 playoff games.
Sandin-Pellikka also stood out once again in international play. As the top defender on Sweden's World Junior Championship, he recorded six points in seven games while playing well over 20 minutes per game.
Entering his second post-draft season, there was a belief that Sandin-Pellikka might join the Red Wings' organization in North America and debut with the AHL Grand Rapid Griffins. After some consideration however, the defensive prospect is planning to stay in Sweden and play a huge role in the SHL again. The Red Wings' Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary discussed the decision and why it is best for his development.
“He’s going to play quite a bit on a good team,” he said. “He’s going to run the power play and he’s going to play a lot with the puck. He could come over and play in Grand Rapids, no problem, but Skelleftea is a real good developmental place in a good league and a good city.”
With another year to focus on his defensive game, Sandin-Pellikka is not far off from being NHL-ready. The Red Wings are remaining patient, following a system of letting prospects develop slowly and consistently. It's worked for recent top players like Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider, and the team is hoping it pays off with fellow defenseman Simon Edvinsson in 2024. With the success the Red Wings have in developing prospects, the organization should feel great about Sandin-Pellikka getting another year in Sweden.
