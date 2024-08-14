Oilers May Make Trades to Match Offer Sheets
The Edmonton Oilers were hit with a big surprise when the St. Louis Blues offer sheeted two players of their players sitting as restricted free agents. The Blues signed offer sheets on forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg, giving the Oilers seven days to match the offers.
Usually, teams would come right out and have a quick response. The Oilers, however, will likely take their time and weigh as many options as possible. General manager Stan Bowman has been with the Oilers organization for less than a month and is already dealing with a crucial task.
According to Oilers insider Ryan Rishaug, there is a pathway for Edmonton to retain Holloway and Brogerg, but it might mean quickly making other roster moves.
“The Oilers have some depth on defense, they have the ability to make some moves,” Rishaug said on TSN. “Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak. I could see a deal potentially involving one of those two.”
Ceci has been a popular trade option for the Oilers all offseason as a right-shot defenseman who could free up salary cap space. A move involving Kulak would not only open up cap space but also open a roster spot for Broberg.
Kulak and Broberg are left-handed shots, and Broberg hasn’t found regularity at the NHL level, thanks to a logjam on the Oilers’ left side.
Rishaug says the Blue offer sheets may have caught the Oilers slightly off guard. Not only because offer sheets are pretty rare in the NHL, but also how both came down at the same time from the same team.
Regardless of the surprise, the Oilers will take all of the alluded time to work through the situation and possibly find a solution to keeping both Holloway and Broberg.
“I think a trade is the most likely scenario,” Rishaug said. “I think they’re going to explore it. Yes, there is a pathway to keeping both guys.”
Holloway and Broberg are considered two of the top youngsters in the Oilers organization who are ready for big leaps in their NHL development.
