Bruins Extend GM After Disappointing Season
The Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year extension that keeps him in Beantown through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Sweeney, 58, became the Bruins' general manager in April of 2015, replacing the much-maligned Peter Chiarelli. Boston has a regular-season record of 458-233-91 (.644 points percentage) and made the playoffs eight times during his 10-year tenure.
“I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam [Neely, team president] for their continued trust and support,” Sweeney said, per the Bruins' website. “It’s an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”
This season, however, was a difficult one in Boston. The Bruins were never able to recover from a slow start to the season, and eventually decided to throw in the towel when they shipped off Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and others at the trade deadline. They finished the season with a .463 points percentage, their lowest since 2006-07.
However, the Bruins seem to believe that Sweeney can lead them back to contention.
“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period."
"I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”
Sweeney previously won the NHL General Manager of the Year Award in 2019, when the Bruins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. He also served as the general manager for Team Canada during this year's 4 Nations Face-Off and will serve as an assistant general manager at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
