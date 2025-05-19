NHL GMs Shouldn't Count Out Carter Bear
Carter Bear is a prototypical 200-foot player with a high motor and never stops moving his feet, and in his draft class, he is the best at it.
Think Travis Konecny/Matthew Tkachuk-hybrid when you think of the six-foot, 176-pound left-shot centre/winger. Bear had a fantastic season, that could have been so much better, if not for an Achilles injury suffered just a stone's throw away from the Western Hockey League playoffs.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba native played 56 WHL regular season games with the Silvertips, in which he amassed 40-42-82. Bear's draft season saw a significant point increase (57 to 82), and it proved a lot of things to scouts, despite the fact that he didn't play a full season.
Often, big injuries like Bear's deter general managers from drafting the player. If you look at his draft class, fellow draftee and WHL prospect, Roger McQueen, is another player who was injured, but should not be overlooked. It's a similar scenario, and it would be wise for general managers to take a swing on these players.
Bear is a player that has high potential, but what stands out most about the Silvertips forward is his heart. So many instances occur where Bear capitalizes on a turnover or simply burns past the opposition because he is always scanning and moving his feet.
For a team on the cusp of becoming a playoff contender, adding a player like Bear, who can play anywhere in a top-six forward corps, would be tremendous. His versatility is another nice added wrinkle, and Bear is an offensive threat, with tremendous levels of determination.
Bear is a dog, and the best NHL organizations have a few dogs throughout their lineup. Expect Bear to come back fresh for the 2025-26 WHL campaign, and not only score 100-plus points, but establish himself as a leader for his head coach, Steve Hamilton.
Montreal Canadiens fans should be intrigued by this guy, and his pick for the NHL player he best resembles is Brandon Hagel. He attended Canadiens training camp in 2018, but ended up playing in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels before signing a three-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hagel is a three-time 60-plus point scorer, including a 75 and 90-point season in his last two. Bear has some big shoes to fill to reach that level, but I suspect being on the ice for every shift will help the 18-year-old tremendously. Hagel has his Stanley Cup, and Bear has his aspirations.
Pass on Bear at your own peril.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!