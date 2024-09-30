Bruins Will Not Trade Star Goalie
The Boston Bruins and expected starting goalie Jeremy Swayman are yet to reach an agreement on a new contract as the stalemate in negotiations continues. With the start of the 2024-25 season in view, some bending is going to be needed to get a deal signed.
If something doesn’t get done with haste, could the Bruins consider trading Swayman? He’s one of the top goalies in the NHL and could fetch a massive return, even if he is still an unsigned restricted free agent.
While the trade option is on the table, neither party wants to see that as the outcome. According to Fluto Shinzawa of the Athletic, everyone involved wants Swayman to stay in Boston.
“Swayman wants to be a Bruin. The feeling is mutual.”
Even if negotiations are moving at a snail’s pace, everyone agrees the best outcome is for Swayman to sign a long-term deal with the Bruins.
Swayman might be looking for a ton of cash, but he’s deserving. In 132 games played, he has a 79-33-15 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average. With 12 career shutouts, Swayman is ready to take over as the Bruins full-time starting netminder.
Over the last three years, Swayman has had to share the net with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The Bruins expressed their commitment to Swayman, however, by trading Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators this offseason.
It’s believed Swayman wants a similar deal to the Charlie McAvoy contract the Bruins signed in 2021. The Bruins penned defenseman McAvoy to an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually.
Regardless of what direction negotiations go, the Bruins need their starting goalie. A trade will likely never be an option, but they’ll need to come up with a solution soon.
The Bruins do have a steady goalie duo of Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi if they need to start the season without Swayman. However, it would be far more beneficial for the Bruins to have their starting netminder under contract as soon as possible.
