NHL to Honor Gaudreau Brothers on Helmets
The death of former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has rocked the NHL and hockey world this summer. A beloved pair of brothers gone too soon, it's been a struggle for many players and coaches who knew and worked with them to move forward as the regular season approaches.
In an incredible gesture, the NHL and its organizations announced a beautiful way to honor the memories of Johnny and Matthew. To begin the 2024-2025 season, every team will wear a helmet decal through the first month of the season. The decal contains both Johnny and Matthew's numbers, as well as a "G" for Gaudreau. NHL insider Dan Rosen, who is traveling with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils during their Global Series games, shared the first image of the Sabres players donning the decal.
"Every team will be wearing this decal honoring the Gaudreau brothers on the back of their helmets from opening night through 10/24," Rosen wrote on his X account. "The Sabres and Devils are the first. The Sabres got them today."
Rosen then showed an image of Sabres' defenseman Connor Clifton. Clifton's helmet was displaying the decal on the back right corner of the helmet.
The Gaudreaus tragically passed away earlier this summer in a vehicle collision. The tragedy has had huge effects arounf the hockey world.
Johnny was one of the Flames best players for nearly a decade. Originally a fourth round pick by Calgary, he was a standout member of the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA before making his NHL debut. He played all but two of his professional seasons with the Flames, including a 115-point season during the 2021-2022 campaign.
His final two years in the NHL were spent with the Blue Jackets. He signed there on a massive contract in the hopes of being their franchise's face during their current rebuild. He was a star player in Columbus for two seasons, including 60 points last season.
With this gesture, the NHL's franchises are offering another beautiful way to honor the Gaudreaus. As so many players and coaches come to terms with the loss and the grief, kudos to the NHL for providing another outlet for the league to remember Johnny and Matthew.
