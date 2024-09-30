Analyst: Maple Leafs Forward Broke Code With Patrik Laine Injury
The Montreal Canadiens are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst when it comes to Patrik Laine’s knee injury. In a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Laine was helped off the ice after taking a knee-on-knee collision from Cedric Pare.
Not only have there been numerous injuries so far in this NHL preseason, but Laine has been looking forward to rekindling his status as a star in the league. Between injuries and help from the NHL’s player assistance program, Laine appeared in only 18 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Pare meanwhile is a 25-year-old forward who has spent all of his professional hockey career in the American Hockey League and ECHL. He’s not a star and has slim chances of being on an NHL roster in the near future.
Injuries happen, even in preseason games, but this was an avoidable play. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Pare also broke one of the NHL’s unwritten rules.
“The code, as it is,” Friedman said. “In exhibition play, the veteran players will tell you, it’s on Pare to make sure Laine doesn’t get hit there.”
The NHL needs its stars to be as healthy as possible and seeing so many go down during the preseason isn’t good for business.
Sure, Pare is also doing what he can to earn an NHL role, but his actions may have cost one of the biggest names on the Canadiens roster a good chunk of the regular season.
Pare was also not penalized for his kneeing on Laine, forcing Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj to retaliate his own way. Xhekaj went after Pare, giving him a few uncontested punches.
The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Xhekaj for unsportsmanlike conduct, but it’s possible a suspension was an option. Friedman believes since there was a breaking of the “code” on Pare’s part, Xhekaj avoided missing any time of his own.
“I will be you this is why Xhekaj did not get suspended,” Friedman said. “I would guarantee to you… Xhekaj did not get the worst punishment he could have gotten.”
There has been some outrage over Pare’s actions and rightfully so. He’s not an NHLer and put a superstar’s rebound season in jeopardy, in just his second preseason game with his new team.
The Canadiens were excited about what Laine might be able to bring to their roster. He was looking for a change of scenery and was ready for big things in 2024-25.
