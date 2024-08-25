Bruins President Updates Negotiations With RFA Goalie
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is one of the last remaining restricted free agents in the NHL as training camps and the preseason inch closer. Despite near certainty that a new deal between Swayman and the Bruins will get done, it’s been a slow process for both sides.
Swayman has said he is confident a deal will get done, and now Bruins’ president Cam Neely is echoing that confidence.
Neely stated on WZLX’s The Rich Shertenlieb Show that negotiations are ongoing, but there is a sense that an agreement will be reached.
“Something will get done,” Neely said. “There’s no question. Not every negotiation is as smooth as you’d like it. I know our fan base would certainly love to have something done by now.”
Throughout the offseason there has never been a moment of concern between Swayman and the Bruins. Everyone in the organizations has felt confident a deal will be finalized, no matter how “far apart” talks may have seemed at points.
Swayman has a chance to become one of the highest paid goalies in the NHL, and for good reason. Even while sharing the net with Linus Ullmark, Swayman looked like a surefire No. 1 guy. The Bruins have that same belief and showed their commitment to Swayman by trading Ullmark during the offseason.
At 25 years old and coming off of a 25-10-8 season, Swayman’s new contract will likely take up most of the Bruins remaining salary cap space.
The Bruins have a little over $8.6 million to work with and Swayman is the last big deal they need to figure out. Swayman may be nearing a large pay day, but he’ll likely come in under the $8 million mark.
With the cap space to get a deal done and a mutual commitment on both sides, pen should be put to paper soon.
“I’m fully confident that both sides will come to an agreement before too long here,” Neely said.
