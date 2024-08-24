Former Stanley Cup Champion Deserves NHL Job
After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, veteran forward Tyler Johnson has spent the last three seasons with the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. Not only has the team struggled to win, Johnson has struggled to stay healthy, missing nearly 100 games over his time with the Blackhawks.
With NHL teams gearing up for training camps and preseason contests, Johnson is still coasting around as a free agent. According to analysts, despite the age and injury troubles, Johnson should be playing in the NHL.
“Tyler Johnson to me, belongs in the NHL,” NHL Network’s Mike Johnson said. “He scored 17 in Chicago. He wasn’t playing with good players.”
The Blackhawks finished with one of the NHL’s worst records in 2023-24, but Johnson put up 31 points (17G-14A) in 67 games played. Johnson was a minus-64 in his three years in Chicago, but there is belief he still has plenty to give to an NHL team.
“He should have a contract,” Mike Johnson said. “If I’m a team out there, like Boston, that was thinking about PTO, he would be at the top of my list.”
Professional tryouts are starting to be handed out across the league, and the two-time Cup champion is deserving of some sort of deal.
In 738 career games, split between the Lightning and Blackhawks, Johnson has scored 193 goals and 238 assists for 431 points. With the Lightning, Johnson was a key piece of their three straight trips to the Cup Final between 2020 and 2022.
Johnson’s top playoff performance came in 2015 when, ironically, the Lightning lost to the Blackhawks. Johnson led the playoffs in goals and points with 13 and 23 respectively.
“I would expect Tyler Johnson, wherever he goes, to make the team.”
Only recently turning 34 years old, Johnson could be a useful addition to just about any team in the NHL.
